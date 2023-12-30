The Delaware State Hornets (6-9) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mount St. Mary's -4.5 138.5

Mount St. Mary's vs Delaware State Betting Records & Stats

The Mountaineers are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Mount St. Mary's has been at least a -210 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

So far this season, Delaware State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, the Hornets have been victorious one time in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Delaware State has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mount St. Mary's 6 54.5% 73.9 146.2 70.7 145.4 135.8 Delaware State 6 54.5% 72.3 146.2 74.7 145.4 139.3

Additional Mount St. Mary's vs Delaware State Insights & Trends

The 73.9 points per game the Mountaineers record are the same as the Hornets give up.

When Mount St. Mary's totals more than 74.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Hornets average just 1.6 more points per game (72.3) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (70.7).

Delaware State has put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mount St. Mary's 6-5-0 2-1 6-5-0 Delaware State 7-4-0 6-4 5-6-0

Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits

Mount St. Mary's Delaware State 3-1 Home Record 2-2 2-6 Away Record 2-6 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 81.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

