Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 30?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nathan Bastian light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Bastian has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.0% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|9:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
