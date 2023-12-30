The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nathan Bastian light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:55 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:07 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:33 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

