Will Navy be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Navy's complete tournament resume.

How Navy ranks

Record Patriot League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-0 NR NR 340

Navy's best wins

Navy captured its signature win of the season on January 3, when it beat the Boston University Terriers, who rank No. 319 in the RPI rankings, 62-60. The leading scorer against Boston University was Austin Benigni, who amassed 22 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

77-65 at home over William & Mary (No. 343/RPI) on December 30

75-52 at home over Coppin State (No. 356/RPI) on December 3

67-47 at home over VMI (No. 358/RPI) on November 29

Navy's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-6 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, Navy has six losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Navy gets to face the fourth-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Midshipmen's upcoming schedule, they have four games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as Navy's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Navy's next game

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen vs. Colgate Raiders

Navy Midshipmen vs. Colgate Raiders Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

