Can we expect New Hampshire to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How New Hampshire ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 123

New Hampshire's best wins

On December 3, New Hampshire captured its best win of the season, an 80-71 victory over the Columbia Lions, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in the RPI rankings. In the victory over Columbia, Clarence O. Daniels II dropped a team-high 23 points. Ahmad Robinson chipped in 16 points.

Next best wins

81-71 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 223/RPI) on December 21

83-80 on the road over Fairfield (No. 242/RPI) on November 24

74-71 at home over Marist (No. 260/RPI) on November 21

75-62 at home over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on December 11

90-84 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 302/RPI) on November 30

New Hampshire's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

New Hampshire has been handed the 261st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records north of .500.

As far as New Hampshire's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

New Hampshire's next game

Matchup: New Hampshire Wildcats vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks

New Hampshire Wildcats vs. UMass-Lowell River Hawks Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

