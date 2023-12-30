If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of New Mexico and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How New Mexico ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 39 38 42

New Mexico's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 20, New Mexico beat the UC Irvine Anteaters (No. 54 in the RPI) by a score of 78-65. In the victory over UC Irvine, Jaelen House put up a team-high 20 points. Donovan Dent chipped in 12 points.

Next best wins

74-65 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 67/RPI) on November 29

93-76 over Santa Clara (No. 115/RPI) on December 9

92-84 over Toledo (No. 162/RPI) on November 21

82-80 at home over UT Arlington (No. 169/RPI) on November 16

84-61 at home over UCSB (No. 197/RPI) on December 6

New Mexico's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, the Lobos have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

The Lobos have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, New Mexico faces the 122nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Lobos' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records north of .500.

UNM has 17 games remaining this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

New Mexico's next game

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. New Mexico Lobos

Colorado State Rams vs. New Mexico Lobos Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

