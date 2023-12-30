If you're seeking bracketology analysis of New Mexico State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How New Mexico State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 278

New Mexico State's best win

New Mexico State, in its best win of the season, defeated the Northern Colorado Bears 76-71 on November 18. With 20 points, Robert Carpenter was the top scorer versus Northern Colorado. Second on the team was Jaylin Jackson-Posey, with 11 points.

New Mexico State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), New Mexico State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Aggies are 1-3 -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Schedule insights

New Mexico State faces the 21st-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Aggies have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NMSU has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

New Mexico State's next game

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies vs. UTEP Miners

New Mexico State Aggies vs. UTEP Miners Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

