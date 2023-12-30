Saturday's contest that pits the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) against the New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) at Pan American Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Cal Baptist. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 72, New Mexico State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal Baptist (-1.2)

Cal Baptist (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

New Mexico State has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Cal Baptist, who is 3-7-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Aggies' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Lancers' games have gone over.

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (269th in college basketball) and allow 73.6 per contest (247th in college basketball).

New Mexico State is 250th in the nation at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

New Mexico State makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (265th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from deep (176th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 34.8%.

The Aggies average 90.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (283rd in college basketball), and allow 93.1 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball).

New Mexico State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 13.0 per game (279th in college basketball) and force 12.4 (156th in college basketball play).

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers' +62 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.7 points per game (278th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (64th in college basketball).

Cal Baptist pulls down 39.7 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.9 boards per game.

Cal Baptist connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (207th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make, shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

Cal Baptist and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Lancers commit 11.3 per game (131st in college basketball) and force 10.8 (288th in college basketball).

