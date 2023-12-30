The New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
  • TV: ESPN+
New Mexico State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aggies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Lancers' opponents have hit.
  • New Mexico State has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 64th.
  • The Aggies put up 5.7 more points per game (71.2) than the Lancers allow (65.5).
  • New Mexico State is 5-5 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

  • The Lancers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Cal Baptist is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 250th.
  • The Lancers score just 2.9 fewer points per game (70.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (73.6).
  • When Cal Baptist gives up fewer than 71.2 points, it is 8-1.

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison

  • New Mexico State puts up 78.3 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Aggies are surrendering 26.2 fewer points per game (59.3) than away from home (85.5).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, New Mexico State has fared better at home this season, draining 8.8 treys per game with a 43.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 26.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cal Baptist scored more points at home (76.0 per game) than away (63.1) last season.
  • The Lancers gave up fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • Cal Baptist made more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.7%).

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 New Mexico L 73-72 Pan American Center
12/19/2023 @ SFA L 75-72 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Tulsa L 65-59 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/30/2023 Cal Baptist - Pan American Center
1/4/2024 UTEP - Pan American Center
1/11/2024 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ UC Riverside W 70-69 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/19/2023 Western Kentucky L 73-70 CBU Events Center
12/27/2023 Chicago State W 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
1/4/2024 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center
1/6/2024 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center

