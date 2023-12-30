How to Watch New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
New Mexico State Stats Insights
- This season, the Aggies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Lancers' opponents have hit.
- New Mexico State has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 64th.
- The Aggies put up 5.7 more points per game (71.2) than the Lancers allow (65.5).
- New Mexico State is 5-5 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cal Baptist Stats Insights
- The Lancers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- Cal Baptist is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 250th.
- The Lancers score just 2.9 fewer points per game (70.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (73.6).
- When Cal Baptist gives up fewer than 71.2 points, it is 8-1.
New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison
- New Mexico State puts up 78.3 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Aggies are surrendering 26.2 fewer points per game (59.3) than away from home (85.5).
- In terms of three-point shooting, New Mexico State has fared better at home this season, draining 8.8 treys per game with a 43.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 26.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal Baptist scored more points at home (76.0 per game) than away (63.1) last season.
- The Lancers gave up fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- Cal Baptist made more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|New Mexico
|L 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/19/2023
|@ SFA
|L 75-72
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 65-59
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/30/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/4/2024
|UTEP
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|W 70-69
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/19/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 73-70
|CBU Events Center
|12/27/2023
|Chicago State
|W 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|UCCU Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.