The New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Mexico State Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Lancers' opponents have hit.

New Mexico State has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Aggies are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at 64th.

The Aggies put up 5.7 more points per game (71.2) than the Lancers allow (65.5).

New Mexico State is 5-5 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

The Lancers' 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Cal Baptist is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Lancers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 250th.

The Lancers score just 2.9 fewer points per game (70.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (73.6).

When Cal Baptist gives up fewer than 71.2 points, it is 8-1.

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison

New Mexico State puts up 78.3 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Aggies are surrendering 26.2 fewer points per game (59.3) than away from home (85.5).

In terms of three-point shooting, New Mexico State has fared better at home this season, draining 8.8 treys per game with a 43.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.3 threes per game and a 26.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist scored more points at home (76.0 per game) than away (63.1) last season.

The Lancers gave up fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

Cal Baptist made more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.7%).

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 New Mexico L 73-72 Pan American Center 12/19/2023 @ SFA L 75-72 William R. Johnson Coliseum 12/22/2023 @ Tulsa L 65-59 Donald W. Reynolds Center 12/30/2023 Cal Baptist - Pan American Center 1/4/2024 UTEP - Pan American Center 1/11/2024 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule