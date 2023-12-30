The New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist matchup.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline Cal Baptist Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-1.5) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-1.5) 137.5 -122 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Betting Trends

New Mexico State has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of six out of the Aggies' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Cal Baptist has covered three times in 10 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, five out of the Lancers' 10 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

