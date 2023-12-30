New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) will face the New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Hunter Goodrick: 9.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|New Mexico State Rank
|New Mexico State AVG
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Cal Baptist Rank
|250th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|70.4
|275th
|259th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|50th
|259th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|39.2
|79th
|262nd
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|79th
|236th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|197th
|210th
|13.1
|Assists
|11.5
|302nd
|259th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|172nd
