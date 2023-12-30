The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) will face the New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Robert Carpenter: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Hunter Goodrick: 9.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank
250th 72.2 Points Scored 70.4 275th
259th 74.3 Points Allowed 65.1 50th
259th 34.6 Rebounds 39.2 79th
262nd 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.6 79th
236th 6.8 3pt Made 7.3 197th
210th 13.1 Assists 11.5 302nd
259th 12.8 Turnovers 11.7 172nd

