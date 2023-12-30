The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) will face the New Mexico State Aggies (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Hunter Goodrick: 9.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 10.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank 250th 72.2 Points Scored 70.4 275th 259th 74.3 Points Allowed 65.1 50th 259th 34.6 Rebounds 39.2 79th 262nd 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.6 79th 236th 6.8 3pt Made 7.3 197th 210th 13.1 Assists 11.5 302nd 259th 12.8 Turnovers 11.7 172nd

