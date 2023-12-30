The New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) are favored (-1.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 137.5 for the matchup.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico State -1.5 137.5

New Mexico State vs Cal Baptist Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

New Mexico State has played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Aggies, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cal Baptist has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lancers have been listed as an underdog of +100 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cal Baptist has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico State 7 77.8% 71.2 141.9 73.6 139.1 144.5 Cal Baptist 5 50% 70.7 141.9 65.5 139.1 138.2

Additional New Mexico State vs Cal Baptist Insights & Trends

The Aggies put up 71.2 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 65.5 the Lancers allow.

New Mexico State has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-5 record overall when putting up more than 65.5 points.

The Lancers score an average of 70.7 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 73.6 the Aggies allow.

Cal Baptist has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.6 points.

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico State 5-4-0 0-1 6-3-0 Cal Baptist 3-7-0 1-1 5-5-0

New Mexico State vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico State Cal Baptist 6-4 Home Record 12-5 1-9 Away Record 4-8 3-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.1 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

