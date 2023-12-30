Should you wager on Nico Hischier to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

  • In six of 23 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:30 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:45 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 2 2 0 17:41 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

