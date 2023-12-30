Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 30?
Should you wager on Nico Hischier to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Hischier stats and insights
- In six of 23 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:45
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
