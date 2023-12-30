The New Jersey Devils, Nico Hischier included, will face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hischier's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nico Hischier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Hischier has averaged 14:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In six of 23 games this season, Hischier has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 23 games this season, Hischier has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Hischier has an assist in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hischier's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hischier Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 23 Games 4 16 Points 3 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

