When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Noah Gregor light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Gregor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Gregor has scored one goal on the power play.

Gregor's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Gregor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:51 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:25 Home W 4-0

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

