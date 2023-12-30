Will Oklahoma be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Oklahoma's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Oklahoma ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 11 12 37

Oklahoma's best wins

Against the No. 25 Providence Friars on December 5, Oklahoma captured its best win of the season, a 72-51 home victory. Javian McCollum was the top scorer in the signature win over Providence, recording 19 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

93-54 at home over Texas State (No. 92/RPI) on November 14

79-70 over Arkansas (No. 95/RPI) on December 9

79-67 over Iowa (No. 123/RPI) on November 23

72-70 over USC (No. 128/RPI) on November 24

72-56 at home over Monmouth (No. 137/RPI) on December 31

Oklahoma's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Oklahoma has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Sooners have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Oklahoma has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

The Sooners have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Oklahoma has drawn the 266th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Sooners have 18 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing OU's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Oklahoma's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

