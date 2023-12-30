If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Oklahoma State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Oklahoma State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 262

Oklahoma State's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Oklahoma State defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats at home on November 12. The final score was 85-70. In the victory against Sam Houston, Javon Small amassed a team-leading 18 points. Quion Williams added 12 points.

Next best wins

76-70 at home over Wofford (No. 199/RPI) on December 20

72-57 over Tulsa (No. 252/RPI) on December 10

81-60 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 276/RPI) on December 17

96-68 at home over New Orleans (No. 288/RPI) on November 20

92-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 321/RPI) on November 24

Oklahoma State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Oklahoma State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Cowboys are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Oklahoma State gets the 225th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Cowboys' 19 remaining games this year, two are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

OSU has 19 games remaining this year, and nine of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oklahoma State's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Chicago State Cougars

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Chicago State Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

