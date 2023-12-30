Will Ondrej Palat Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Ondrej Palat going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Palat stats and insights
- Palat has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play, Palat has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- Palat averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Palat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
