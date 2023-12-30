The New Jersey Devils, including Ondrej Palat, take the ice Saturday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Palat's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:44 per game on the ice, is -3.

Palat has a goal in five games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palat has a point in 13 of 34 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Palat has an assist in nine of 34 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Palat's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palat has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palat Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 34 Games 2 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

