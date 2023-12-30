Can we count on Oral Roberts to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Oral Roberts ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 201

Oral Roberts' best wins

On December 31, Oral Roberts registered its signature win of the season, an 89-86 overtime victory over the Denver Pioneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 147) in the RPI rankings. In the victory against Denver, Issac McBride recorded a team-leading 22 points. DeShang Weaver contributed 20 points.

Next best wins

79-70 at home over Tulsa (No. 252/RPI) on December 2

65-63 at home over Texas Southern (No. 254/RPI) on November 21

Oral Roberts' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Oral Roberts has drawn the 55th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule features one game against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Oral Roberts' 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oral Roberts' next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Montana State Bobcats vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

