Will Owen Power Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
Should you bet on Owen Power to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Owen Power score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Power stats and insights
- In two of 36 games this season, Power has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Power has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 136 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Power recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|23:29
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|28:27
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.