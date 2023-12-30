Should you bet on Owen Power to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Power stats and insights

In two of 36 games this season, Power has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Power has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 136 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:23 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 23:29 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:01 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 28:27 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.