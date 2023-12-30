2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pacific March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Pacific and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Pacific's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Pacific ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|307
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacific's best wins
Pacific's signature win this season came against the California Golden Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 237) in the RPI. Pacific took home the 87-79 win on the road on November 10. The leading point-getter against Cal was Donovan Williams, who tallied 23 points with six rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 68-65 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 26
- 77-76 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on November 18
- 73-71 at home over Le Moyne (No. 324/RPI) on November 24
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pacific's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-5
- According to the RPI, the Tigers have five losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Pacific is facing the 333rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Tigers have 12 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have none versus teams with worse records.
- Pacific's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Pacific's next game
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV Channel: WCC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Pacific games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.