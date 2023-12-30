2024 NCAA Bracketology: Penn State March Madness Odds | January 1
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Penn State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How Penn State ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|228
Penn State's best wins
Penn State captured its best win of the season on December 9 by securing an 83-80 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 63-ranked team based on the RPI. Against Ohio State, Kanye Clary led the team by delivering 19 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 74-51 at home over Morehead State (No. 66/RPI) on November 17
- 74-65 at home over Lehigh (No. 267/RPI) on November 10
- 90-63 at home over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on December 29
- 79-45 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 6
- 72-55 at home over Le Moyne (No. 324/RPI) on December 21
Penn State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- According to the RPI, Penn State has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.
- The Nittany Lions have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Penn State is playing the 173rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- In terms of the Nittany Lions' upcoming schedule, they have one game on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.
- Of Penn St's 18 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Penn State's next game
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV Channel: Peacock
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.