If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Penn State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Penn State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 228

Penn State's best wins

Penn State captured its best win of the season on December 9 by securing an 83-80 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 63-ranked team based on the RPI. Against Ohio State, Kanye Clary led the team by delivering 19 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-51 at home over Morehead State (No. 66/RPI) on November 17

74-65 at home over Lehigh (No. 267/RPI) on November 10

90-63 at home over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on December 29

79-45 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 6

72-55 at home over Le Moyne (No. 324/RPI) on December 21

Penn State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, Penn State has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

The Nittany Lions have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Penn State is playing the 173rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

In terms of the Nittany Lions' upcoming schedule, they have one game on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.

Of Penn St's 18 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Penn State's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: Peacock

