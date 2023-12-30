Penn State vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Peach Bowl
In this year's Peach Bowl, the Ole Miss Rebels are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The action begins at 12:00 PM ET on December 30, 2023, airing on ESPN from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Ole Miss matchup.
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-3.5)
|48.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-3.5)
|48.5
|-172
|+142
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Penn State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Penn State is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 7-1.
- Ole Miss has compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Penn State & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
