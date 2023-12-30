What are Pennsylvania's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Pennsylvania ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 205

Pennsylvania's best wins

Pennsylvania took down the Villanova Wildcats (No. 31 in the RPI) in a 76-72 win on November 13 -- its best victory of the season. Tyler Perkins, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 22 points with six rebounds and one assist. Eddie Holland III also played a role with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

76-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 137/RPI) on November 26

78-68 at home over Howard (No. 262/RPI) on December 11

80-61 at home over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on November 8

77-73 on the road over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on December 23

74-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 337/RPI) on November 24

Pennsylvania's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Quakers are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Pennsylvania is playing the 155th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Looking at the Quakers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Penn has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pennsylvania's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Auburn Tigers vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network

