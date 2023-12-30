2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pennsylvania March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Pennsylvania's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Pennsylvania ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|205
Pennsylvania's best wins
Pennsylvania took down the Villanova Wildcats (No. 31 in the RPI) in a 76-72 win on November 13 -- its best victory of the season. Tyler Perkins, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 22 points with six rebounds and one assist. Eddie Holland III also played a role with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 76-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 137/RPI) on November 26
- 78-68 at home over Howard (No. 262/RPI) on December 11
- 80-61 at home over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on November 8
- 77-73 on the road over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on December 23
- 74-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 337/RPI) on November 24
Pennsylvania's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Quakers are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Pennsylvania is playing the 155th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Quakers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Penn has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Pennsylvania's next game
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Pennsylvania Quakers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network
