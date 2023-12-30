Can we count on Pepperdine to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Pepperdine's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Pepperdine ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-0 NR NR 312

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine's best wins

Pepperdine captured its signature win of the season on December 9, when it beat the UCSD Tritons, who rank No. 255 in the RPI rankings, 68-62. In the win over UCSD, Houston Mallette amassed a team-leading 19 points. Michael Ajayi added 15 points.

Next best wins

76-53 at home over Lafayette (No. 337/RPI) on November 12

77-62 at home over Idaho State (No. 342/RPI) on November 28

88-53 at home over LIU (No. 350/RPI) on November 13

71-59 at home over William & Mary (No. 355/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pepperdine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Pepperdine has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Waves are 5-3 -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Pepperdine has the 153rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Waves have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Pepperdine has 16 games remaining this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pepperdine's next game

Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pepperdine Waves

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pepperdine Waves Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Pepperdine games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.