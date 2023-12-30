Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
Can we count on Peyton Krebs lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Krebs stats and insights
- Krebs has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Krebs has no points on the power play.
- Krebs averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Krebs recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|9:24
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
