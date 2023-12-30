Can we count on Peyton Krebs lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

  • Krebs has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Krebs has no points on the power play.
  • Krebs averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:44 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 9:24 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:04 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:14 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 3-1

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

