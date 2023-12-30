2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pittsburgh March Madness Odds | January 1
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Pittsburgh and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000
How Pittsburgh ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|105
Pittsburgh's best wins
Against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, a top 100 team in the RPI, Pittsburgh secured its best win of the season on December 20, a 62-48 home victory. That signature win against Purdue Fort Wayne included a team-leading 13 points from Guillermo Diaz Graham. Carlton Carrington, with 12 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 82-71 at home over Canisius (No. 105/RPI) on December 9
- 76-51 over Oregon State (No. 154/RPI) on November 24
- 107-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 176/RPI) on November 17
- 80-63 on the road over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on December 6
- 89-60 at home over Binghamton (No. 213/RPI) on November 10
Pittsburgh's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Pittsburgh has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- Pittsburgh has been given the 141st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Panthers' upcoming schedule includes five games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.
- Looking at Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Pittsburgh's next game
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
