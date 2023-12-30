If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Pittsburgh and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How Pittsburgh ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-2 NR NR 105

Pittsburgh's best wins

Against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, a top 100 team in the RPI, Pittsburgh secured its best win of the season on December 20, a 62-48 home victory. That signature win against Purdue Fort Wayne included a team-leading 13 points from Guillermo Diaz Graham. Carlton Carrington, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-71 at home over Canisius (No. 105/RPI) on December 9

76-51 over Oregon State (No. 154/RPI) on November 24

107-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 176/RPI) on November 17

80-63 on the road over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on December 6

89-60 at home over Binghamton (No. 213/RPI) on November 10

Pittsburgh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Pittsburgh has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Pittsburgh has been given the 141st-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Panthers' upcoming schedule includes five games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Pittsburgh's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Pittsburgh's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN Networks

