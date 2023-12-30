Saturday's game that pits the Princeton Tigers (11-1) against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) at Bob Carpenter Center has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Princeton, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 30.

According to our computer prediction, Princeton is projected to cover the spread (4) against Delaware. The two teams are projected to go under the 143.5 over/under.

Princeton vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Bob Carpenter Center Line: Princeton -4

Princeton -4 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Princeton -179, Delaware +150

Princeton vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 75, Delaware 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Princeton vs. Delaware

Pick ATS: Princeton (-4)



Princeton (-4) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Princeton's record against the spread so far this season is 7-3-0, while Delaware's is 7-4-0. A total of four out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Fightin' Blue Hens' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 154.5 points per game, 11 more points than this matchup's total.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball while giving up 62.6 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball) and have a +181 scoring differential overall.

Princeton is 229th in the country at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 30.6 its opponents average.

Princeton knocks down 10.5 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Tigers' 106.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 80th in college basketball.

Princeton has committed 9.0 turnovers per game (14th in college basketball action), 2.3 fewer than the 11.3 it forces on average (248th in college basketball).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.8 points per game, 137th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 163rd in college basketball.

Delaware ranks 235th in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.9 its opponents average.

Delaware makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 34.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.9%.

Delaware has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (55th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 11.8 it forces (203rd in college basketball).

