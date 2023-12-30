Princeton vs. Delaware: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) battle the Princeton Tigers (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Princeton vs. Delaware matchup.
Princeton vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Princeton vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Princeton Moneyline
|Delaware Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Princeton (-3.5)
|143.5
|-184
|+148
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Princeton vs. Delaware Betting Trends
- Princeton has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.
- Delaware has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this year, five out of the Fightin' Blue Hens' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.