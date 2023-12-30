The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) battle the Princeton Tigers (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Princeton vs. Delaware matchup.

Princeton vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Princeton vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Princeton Moneyline Delaware Moneyline FanDuel Princeton (-3.5) 143.5 -184 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Princeton vs. Delaware Betting Trends

Princeton has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tigers games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Delaware has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, five out of the Fightin' Blue Hens' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.