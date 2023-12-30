For bracketology insights around Princeton and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Princeton ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 NR 36 10

Princeton's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 15, Princeton beat the Duquesne Dukes, a top 50 team (No. 32) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 70-67. With 23 points, Matt Allocco was the leading scorer versus Duquesne. Second on the team was Xaivian Lee, with 20 points.

Next best wins

74-67 on the road over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on November 10

68-61 over Rutgers (No. 105/RPI) on November 6

82-57 on the road over Monmouth (No. 137/RPI) on November 18

81-70 at home over Drexel (No. 158/RPI) on December 5

84-82 on the road over Delaware (No. 164/RPI) on December 30

Princeton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Princeton has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Princeton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Princeton gets the 146th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Princeton has 14 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Princeton's next game

Matchup: Princeton Tigers vs. Harvard Crimson

Princeton Tigers vs. Harvard Crimson Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

