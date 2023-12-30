The Princeton Tigers (11-1) are favored by 3.5 points against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Princeton vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Princeton -3.5 143.5

Princeton vs Delaware Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Princeton has been at least a -172 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 63.2%.

Delaware is 7-4-0 ATS this year.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Delaware has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Princeton vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Princeton 4 40% 77.7 154.5 62.6 132.9 139.3 Delaware 6 54.5% 76.8 154.5 70.3 132.9 142.9

Additional Princeton vs Delaware Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 7.4 more points per game (77.7) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (70.3).

Princeton has a 5-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 70.3 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 76.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 62.6 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Delaware is 7-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Princeton vs. Delaware Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Princeton 7-3-0 3-2 4-5-1 Delaware 7-4-0 2-0 5-6-0

Princeton vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Princeton Delaware 11-3 Home Record 10-5 7-4 Away Record 4-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-2 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 8-3-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

