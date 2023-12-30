Can we count on Providence to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How Providence ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 34 NR 52

Providence's best wins

When Providence beat the Marquette Golden Eagles (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on December 19 by a score of 72-57, it was its best victory of the year thus far. Against Marquette, Devin Carter led the team by amassing 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

72-59 at home over Wisconsin (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 14

85-75 at home over Butler (No. 35/RPI) on December 23

71-64 over Georgia (No. 40/RPI) on November 19

78-59 at home over Columbia (No. 222/RPI) on November 6

84-69 at home over Rhode Island (No. 223/RPI) on December 2

Providence's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, Providence has three wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Friars have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Friars are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Providence has drawn the 114th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Friars' 17 remaining games this year, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records over .500.

Glancing at Providence's upcoming schedule, it has four games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Providence's next game

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

