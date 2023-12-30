On December 30 at 7:00 PM ET, it's Brown versus Providence in NCAA hockey -- see below for live stream information.

Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Providence vs. Brown Game Info

Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

Clarkson vs. UMass

American International vs. UMass-Lowell

RIT vs. Lake Superior State

Harvard vs. Princeton

Holy Cross vs. Quinnipiac

New Hampshire vs. Sacred Heart

New Hampshire vs. Sacred Heart

Cornell vs. Arizona State

Maine vs. Dartmouth

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.