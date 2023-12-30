Should you wager on Rasmus Dahlin to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • In 10 of 35 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus six assists.
  • Dahlin averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:52 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 27:08 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:45 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 24:04 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:35 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:51 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:21 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 23:10 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 29:28 Home L 3-2 SO
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

