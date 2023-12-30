Should you wager on Rasmus Dahlin to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dahlin stats and insights

In 10 of 35 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has three goals, plus six assists.

Dahlin averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:52 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 27:08 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:45 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 24:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:35 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:51 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:21 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 23:10 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 29:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.