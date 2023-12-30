Rasmus Dahlin will be among those in action Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres play the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Dahlin against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Dahlin has averaged 24:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

Dahlin has a goal in 10 games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 23 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 17 of 35 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dahlin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 35 Games 4 29 Points 5 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 3

