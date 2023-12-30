For bracketology analysis around Rhode Island and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Rhode Island ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 216

Rhode Island's best wins

Rhode Island's best victory this season came against the Yale Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 107) in the RPI. Rhode Island took home the 76-72 win at home on November 26. That signature win versus Yale featured a team-best 15 points from Luis Kortright. Zek Montgomery, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-71 at home over Northeastern (No. 187/RPI) on December 30

93-80 at home over Fairfield (No. 242/RPI) on November 9

69-53 at home over Wagner (No. 249/RPI) on November 14

81-70 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 253/RPI) on November 6

Rhode Island's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Rams are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Rhode Island is playing the 188th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

Of the Rams' 18 remaining games this year, none are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as URI's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Rhode Island's next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Rhode Island Rams vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

