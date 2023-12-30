When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Rutgers be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

+12500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Rutgers ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR NR 86

Rutgers' best wins

On December 9 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in the RPI, Rutgers claimed its best win of the season, a 70-63 victory on the road. The leading point-getter against Seton Hall was Noah Fernandes, who dropped 19 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

66-57 at home over Bryant (No. 160/RPI) on November 12

71-40 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 180/RPI) on November 27

71-60 at home over Georgetown (No. 215/RPI) on November 15

85-63 at home over Howard (No. 262/RPI) on November 18

69-45 at home over Boston University (No. 294/RPI) on November 10

Rutgers' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Rutgers is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Scarlet Knights are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Scarlet Knights have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Rutgers has drawn the 140th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

As far as the Scarlet Knights' upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Rutgers has 18 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rutgers' next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BTN

