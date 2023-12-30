2024 NCAA Bracketology: Rutgers March Madness Odds | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Rutgers be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Preseason national championship odds: +12500
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000
How Rutgers ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|86
Rutgers' best wins
On December 9 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 98) in the RPI, Rutgers claimed its best win of the season, a 70-63 victory on the road. The leading point-getter against Seton Hall was Noah Fernandes, who dropped 19 points with two rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 66-57 at home over Bryant (No. 160/RPI) on November 12
- 71-40 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 180/RPI) on November 27
- 71-60 at home over Georgetown (No. 215/RPI) on November 15
- 85-63 at home over Howard (No. 262/RPI) on November 18
- 69-45 at home over Boston University (No. 294/RPI) on November 10
Rutgers' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Rutgers is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Scarlet Knights are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Scarlet Knights have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Rutgers has drawn the 140th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- As far as the Scarlet Knights' upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.
- Rutgers has 18 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Rutgers' next game
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV Channel: BTN
