Will Ryan McLeod Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 30?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan McLeod a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, McLeod has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.
- McLeod's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:06
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|13:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 6-1
Oilers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
