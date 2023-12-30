Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Nugent-Hopkins' props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 19:54 on the ice per game.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in nine games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 19 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points seven times.

In 15 of 32 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Nugent-Hopkins goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 75 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's goal differential (+38) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 10 32 Points 6 9 Goals 1 23 Assists 5

