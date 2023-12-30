Will Saint Joseph's (PA) be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Saint Joseph's (PA)'s complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 41 NR 87

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best wins

Saint Joseph's (PA) notched its best win of the season on December 10, when it secured a 74-70 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 13), according to the RPI. Erik Reynolds II, in that signature victory, tallied a team-high 24 points with zero rebounds and three assists. Xzayvier Brown also played a part with 16 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

78-65 on the road over Villanova (No. 31/RPI) on November 29

74-65 over Temple (No. 140/RPI) on December 2

69-61 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 181/RPI) on November 10

83-58 over Iona (No. 182/RPI) on December 16

69-53 at home over American (No. 293/RPI) on December 6

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Saint Joseph's (PA) has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

The Hawks have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Saint Joseph's (PA) has been handed the 275th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Hawks have 15 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

St. Joseph's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Rhode Island Rams vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

