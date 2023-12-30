For bracketology analysis on Saint Mary's (CA) and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6600

+6600 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Saint Mary's (CA) ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 75

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best wins

Against the No. 15 Colorado State Rams on December 9, Saint Mary's (CA) registered its best win of the season, a 64-61 road victory. Augustas Marciulionis, as the top scorer in the victory over Colorado State, dropped 18 points, while Joshua Jefferson was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

72-58 at home over New Mexico (No. 27/RPI) on November 9

89-55 at home over Davidson (No. 73/RPI) on November 24

66-46 at home over Kent State (No. 120/RPI) on December 29

70-57 at home over Cleveland State (No. 140/RPI) on December 5

69-67 over UNLV (No. 171/RPI) on December 16

Saint Mary's (CA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 19th-most.

The Gaels have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Saint Mary's (CA) deals with the ninth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Gaels' 14 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records north of .500.

St. Mary's has 14 games left this year, including one contest against Top 25 teams.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game

Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

San Diego Toreros vs. Saint Mary's Gaels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

