Saturday's contest features the Bucknell Bison (3-9) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5) matching up at Sojka Pavilion in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for Bucknell according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Bucknell is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Saint Peter's. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 122.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Sojka Pavilion Line: Saint Peter's -1.5

Saint Peter's -1.5 Point Total: 122.5

122.5 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Peter's -117, Bucknell -102

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 66, Saint Peter's 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell

Pick ATS: Bucknell (+1.5)



Bucknell (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (122.5)



Saint Peter's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, while Bucknell's is 6-6-0. The Peacocks are 3-6-0 and the Bison are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 125.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

The Peacocks are being outscored by 1.7 points per game with a -17 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (351st in college basketball) and allow 64.6 per outing (47th in college basketball).

Saint Peter's wins the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It records 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 229th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.2 per contest.

Saint Peter's connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 27.3% from deep while its opponents hit 34.5% from long range.

The Peacocks rank 330th in college basketball with 85.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 125th in college basketball defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Saint Peter's forces 12.9 turnovers per game (116th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (218th in college basketball play).

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison are being outscored by 10.0 points per game, with a -120 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (355th in college basketball), and give up 72.3 per outing (211th in college basketball).

Bucknell loses the rebound battle by 3.5 boards on average. It collects 29.3 rebounds per game, 360th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8.

Bucknell connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) at a 33.0% rate (203rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 per contest its opponents make, shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Bucknell has committed 2.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (269th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (308th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.