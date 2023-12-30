The Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5) hit the court against the Bucknell Bison (3-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell matchup in this article.

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Peter's Moneyline Bucknell Moneyline FanDuel Saint Peter's (-1.5) 122.5 -124 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Betting Trends

Saint Peter's has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, three out of the Peacocks' nine games have gone over the point total.

Bucknell has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this year.

The Bison and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this year.

