Will Saint Peter's be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Saint Peter's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Saint Peter's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Saint Peter's ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 2-0 NR NR 192

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Peter's best wins

Saint Peter's beat the No. 105-ranked (according to the RPI) Canisius Golden Griffins, 54-52, on December 3, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Latrell Reid put up a team-high 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists in the matchup versus Canisius.

Next best wins

67-58 on the road over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on December 30

75-48 on the road over NJIT (No. 305/RPI) on November 11

72-67 on the road over Niagara (No. 326/RPI) on December 1

66-60 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on December 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Peter's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Peacocks have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Saint Peter's has been given the 316th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Peacocks' upcoming schedule, they have seven games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

St. Peter's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Saint Peter's next game

Matchup: Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Iona Gaels

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Iona Gaels Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Saint Peter's games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.