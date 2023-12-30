The Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5) are favored by 1.5 points against the Bucknell Bison (3-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 122.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Peter's -1.5 122.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Peter's vs Bucknell Betting Records & Stats

The Peacocks have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Saint Peter's has won two of its three games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Peacocks.

Bucknell is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bison have a mark of 2-9 in contests where oddsmakers give them odds of +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bucknell has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 122.5 % of Games Over 122.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Peter's 7 77.8% 62.9 125.2 64.6 136.9 131.5 Bucknell 10 83.3% 62.3 125.2 72.3 136.9 136.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Peter's vs Bucknell Insights & Trends

The Peacocks average 62.9 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bison give up.

The Bison's 62.3 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 64.6 the Peacocks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, Bucknell is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Peter's 5-4-0 1-2 3-6-0 Bucknell 6-6-0 5-6 5-7-0

Saint Peter's vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Peter's Bucknell 8-6 Home Record 7-7 4-11 Away Record 3-13 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-10-0 4-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.