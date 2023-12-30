Can we expect San Diego State to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How San Diego State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 34 35 6

San Diego State's best wins

San Diego State's signature win this season came on December 29 in an 84-74 victory against the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs. Reese Waters was the top scorer in the signature victory over Gonzaga, posting 22 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

100-97 over Washington (No. 42/RPI) on November 19

63-62 at home over UC Irvine (No. 54/RPI) on December 9

79-54 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 56/RPI) on November 17

83-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 104/RPI) on November 6

88-76 at home over Long Beach State (No. 130/RPI) on November 14

San Diego State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, San Diego State has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

The Aztecs have the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

San Diego State has to overcome the fourth-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aztecs have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

SDSU has 17 games remaining this year, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

San Diego State's next game

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

