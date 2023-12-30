If you're seeking bracketology analysis of San Diego and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on San Diego's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How San Diego ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 0-0 NR NR 185

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego's best wins

When San Diego beat the Arizona State Sun Devils, the No. 61 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 89-84 on December 9, it was its best win of the year so far. PJ Hayes led the offense versus Arizona State, recording 23 points. Second on the team was Deuce Turner with 23 points.

Next best wins

69-65 at home over Portland State (No. 88/RPI) on December 15

87-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 134/RPI) on November 8

74-72 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 156/RPI) on November 29

71-57 over Arkansas State (No. 273/RPI) on November 24

69-66 at home over South Dakota (No. 275/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

San Diego's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, the Toreros have one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), San Diego is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

San Diego has been given the 232nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Toreros have 15 games remaining this season, including 11 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

USD has 15 games remaining this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Diego's next game

Matchup: San Diego Toreros vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

San Diego Toreros vs. Saint Mary's Gaels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming San Diego games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.