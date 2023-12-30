If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of San Francisco and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How San Francisco ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 0-0 NR NR 57

San Francisco's best wins

Against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, a top 100 team in the RPI, San Francisco captured its signature win of the season on November 22, a 76-60 home victory. That signature win versus Purdue Fort Wayne featured a team-best 21 points from Jonathan Mogbo. Marcus Williams, with 20 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

91-51 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 143/RPI) on December 20

76-58 over Minnesota (No. 149/RPI) on November 26

62-59 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on December 13

77-57 at home over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on December 22

70-54 over DePaul (No. 224/RPI) on November 19

San Francisco's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

San Francisco has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, San Francisco has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

The Dons have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, San Francisco has been given the 164th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Dons have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

USF has 16 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

San Francisco's next game

Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons

Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV Channel: WCC Network

