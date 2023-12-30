What are San Jose State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on San Jose State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How San Jose State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 255

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose State's best wins

San Jose State's signature win of the season came against the UC Irvine Anteaters, a top 100 team (No. 54), according to the RPI. San Jose State registered the 72-64 home win on November 7. Trey Anderson led the way against UC Irvine, recording 19 points. Second on the team was Tibet Gorener with 17 points.

Next best wins

81-78 at home over Santa Clara (No. 115/RPI) on December 20

78-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 194/RPI) on November 27

77-53 over Norfolk State (No. 212/RPI) on November 18

87-82 at home over New Orleans (No. 288/RPI) on December 9

71-52 over Hampton (No. 352/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

San Jose State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Spartans have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

San Jose State is playing the 265th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule features no games against teams with worse records and 18 games against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing San Jose St's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

San Jose State's next game

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys vs. San Jose State Spartans

Wyoming Cowboys vs. San Jose State Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV Channel: MW Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming San Jose State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.