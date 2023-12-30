When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Santa Clara be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Santa Clara's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Santa Clara ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 147

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara's best wins

Santa Clara's signature victory of the season came against the Duquesne Dukes, a top 50 team (No. 32), according to the RPI. Santa Clara claimed the 81-73 neutral-site win on December 23. Adama Bal was the top scorer in the signature win over Duquesne, posting 23 points with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

88-82 over Oregon (No. 45/RPI) on November 24

69-61 over Washington State (No. 81/RPI) on December 16

77-69 at home over Utah Tech (No. 168/RPI) on November 8

89-77 on the road over Stanford (No. 216/RPI) on November 14

81-39 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Santa Clara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Santa Clara is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Broncos have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Santa Clara has been given the 69th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Broncos' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records north of .500.

Santa Clara has 15 games remaining this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Santa Clara's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Santa Clara Broncos Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Santa Clara games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.